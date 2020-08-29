Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has expressed satisfaction with the compliance of residents with August’s edition of the environmental sanitation exercise.

Egbeyemi who monitored the exercise in Ikole Local Government Area on Saturday said good health and wellness of the people would always be given priority by the Kayode Fayemi administration.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Deputy Governor was joined on the monitoring assignment by the Chairman, Ikole Local Government, Mr. Sola Olominu; Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Investment, Chief Olusoga David and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Alokan.

The Deputy Governor praised the people of Ikole Local Government Area for trooping out in large numbers to clean their surroundings and pay obedience to the environmental sanitation law which prohibits commercial, transportation and social activities during the hours of the exercise.

He said the involvement of men, women and young ones in the exercise in Ikole council area should be emulated by residents in other parts of the state.

Egbeyemi identified a clean environment as a catalyst of good health, wellness and a potent weapon to drive away epidemics and other deadly diseases from the people.

The Deputy Governor also used the period of the exercise to educate the people on adherence to the COVID-19 protocols warning that the disease was still around.

His words: “I saw women sweeping and cleaning their environment and some men clearing bushy plots. Almost everybody is involved in the exercise here which is quite impressive and we urge our people in other places to emulate them.

“This is an indication that they know the importance of healthy living and I want them to sustain this impressive tempo of keeping their environment clean.

“Keeping our surroundings clean on sanitation day and other days will help to keep epidemics and other diseases away from our people and this will give us a healthy population.”

Educating the people on COVID-19, Egbeyemi said: “The disease is not yet over but we can avoid infection by obeying the regulations and rules given by the health authorities.

“Let us wash our hands with soap under running water regularly, use hand sanitisers, wear our face masks and avoid crowded places.”

The local government boss, Olominu, promised to work harder in enforcing sanitation law in all communities in the council area to ensure a healthy environment.

Olominu deplored the attitude of commercial motorcycle operators during the sanitation hours but said the council would up its game to apply the law in ensuring compliance.

He also thanked the Deputy Governor and other officials on the entourage for their visit to the local government area which was an indication that they care about the welfare of the people.