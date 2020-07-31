Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has paid tributes to the late Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, describing him as a pathfinder of progressive politics and service to humanity.

Egbeyemi said the people of Ekiti State and lovers of democracy all over the world would continue to celebrate the ideals Pa Fasanmi lived for in his long years of service to his father land.

According to his statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi said the late politician has left enduring legacies of selfless service, integrity in leadership, fighting the cause of the defenceless and advocacy for a better Nigeria for present leaders to build on.

The Deputy Governor hailed Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wisdom in immortalising Fasanmi in his lifetime by naming one of the four new Special Schools established by his administration after the late hero.

Egbeyemi further described Fasanmi as an advocate of truth, champion of representative democracy and a man who stood on the positive side of history in contributing to restoration of democracy.

The Deputy Governor said Fasanmi was one of the dependable disciples of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and was consistent in upholding the Awoist ideology.

Egbeyemi said Fasanmi provided direction for younger politicians in the progressives bloc and made his wealth of experience available in critical periods in the nation’s political history.

According to him, Fasanmi excelled in his profession as a pharmacist before coming into politics which he used to defend the cause of the common man.

While noting that though Fasanmi has transited to the world beyond, Egbeyemi said his place of honour among the leading lights of the nation’s democracy is assured.

He urged the family members of the deceased to be consoled that he lived a fulfilled life and made impact in the sands of time.

The Deputy Governor prayed God to grant Fasanmi’s immediate family, friends, associates and the people of Iye-Ekiti the fortitude to bear his loss.

Fasanmi, who was a member of the House of Representatives in the first Republic and a Senator in the Second Republic died on Wednesday at the ripe age of 94.

His remains will be buried in his hometown, Iye-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4.