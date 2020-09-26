…Says clean environment prevents flooding

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and residents of Efon Local Government Area on Saturday defied heavy rain to participate in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the Council area.

The Deputy Governor while monitoring the exercise said a clean environment would save residents from flood disasters as rains increase.

Egbeyemi said dumping of refuse in the drains is a major cause of flooding noting that easy passage of water during rainy season would not expose residents to the risk of flooding.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi urged residents of other local government areas to emulate the people of Efon for maintaining a clean environment and enthusiasm in participating in the exercise in spite of the rains.

The Deputy Governor hailed the residents of Efon Alaaye for defying the downpour to take part in the sanitation exercise saying he was highly impressed with their attitude to civic duty.

Egbeyemi was conducted round the town by Efon Local Government Vice Chairman, Mrs. Oluwatayo Aderemi, where the drains and key neighbourhoods were observed.

The Deputy Governor also commended the local government environmental officers for mobilising the people and for being at their beats to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Egbeyemi also admonished the people to always abide by COVID-19 protocols as laid down by health authorities to prevent the spread of the disease.

He pointed out that the use of face masks, observation of physical and social distancing, washing of hands and using hand sanitisers should not be neglected to safeguard public health.

The Deputy Governor urged residents not to wait for sanitation days only to clean their environment tasking them to do so as frequent as possible.

The Efon Local Government Vice Chairman, Mrs. Aderemi appreciated the Deputy Governor for coming on inspection describing the visit as a morale boosting one.

She said the people of the council area would not relent in keeping their environment clean to ensure a healthy population.

Joining the Deputy Governor on inspection were the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Adebimpe Aderiye; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr. Tokunbo Alokan and his counterpart in Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr. Ayodele Adeyanju.