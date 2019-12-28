WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has urged members of the All Progressive Party (APC) to shun rancour, rumour mongering and other acts that could spark crisis in the party.

Egbeyemi advised them to work together in love and unity to ensure that the APC continues its winning streak in future elections in the state.

The Deputy Governor spoke while hosting party members in Ado Ekiti to an end-of-the-year get-together at his official residence in the Government House.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the state number two citizen gave cash gifts to 170 party members.

Egbeyemi also used the forum to pledge his unalloyed loyalty to his boss, Governor Kayode Fayemi, whom he said had positively changed the face of Ekiti and bettered the lives of the people since coming to power in October 2018.

The Deputy Governor said he would be ready to always support the Governor to execute policies that will improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

According to him, the cash gift was for the celebration of the Yuletide season, adding that his empowerment programmes for members of the party would be sustained in the following year.

While noting that no meaningful progress can be made in the atmosphere of rancor and animosity, Egbeyemi said peddling lies against one another could be disastrous to the unity and progress of the party in the council area.

Attributing the success of the party during the last council elections to hard work and diligence, Egbeyemi commended members for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

Egbeyemi further urged the APC members at the gathering to always respect those classified as elders in the party together with those appointed and elected into political post in the State.

He said further: “During the period of the last council election, I told party leaders that I had no anointed candidate, most people thought I was pushing someone forward, which was no so. The reason why I did not have any anointed candidate was because I had a close a relationship with all the people that showed interest in contesting of which they were all qualified to be voted for.

“Anyone can come out to contest, and everyone that contested were all qualified, I had no grudges against anyone.

“The person the party pushed forward and that was elected will do well. The councilors there will support her too.

“Very soon supervisors will be announced, those that will be announced for Ado Local government are indigenes of the local government, it won’t be outsiders.”

Earlier, the Deputy Chairman of APC in Ekiti State, Mr Sola Elesin remarked that the unity and peace in the party must be sustained to give the party edge in the next governorship elections in the State.

Elesin who attributed the peace and unity in the party to the good governance of Governor Fayemi explained that there had never been any period in the past that the party experienced the type of peace it was currently enjoying.

He said the unity among party members had helped those in government to remain focus in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.