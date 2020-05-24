Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi has congratulated Muslims in the state on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Mr Egbeyemi enjoined Muslims in the state to uphold lessons learnt during the 30-day fast and continue to draw closer to God in their daily activities.

The deputy governor in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, said witnessing another Eid al-Fitr is a special privilege for Muslims to renew their commitment to God.

Describing the Eid as a celebration of Allah’s mercies and devotion, an important pillar of Islam, Egbeyemi said the festival should be celebrated with sober reflection.

The deputy governor admonished Muslims to allow the lessons of sacrifice, love, humility, tolerance, righteousness, sobriety, discipline, kindness and forgiveness learnt during Ramadan to be part of their daily lives.

He cautioned against a return to negative and sinful ways already jettisoned during Ramadan to sustain the mercies received from Allah during the month.

The deputy governor felicitated with the state Grand Imam who is also the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in the Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, and other Muslim leaders for their exemplary leadership during the holy month.

While urging Muslims to continue to pray for peace, tranquillity, progress, prosperity and development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria in general, Egbeyemi called on them to continue to pray for the state and country to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged them to continue to live in harmony with adherents of other faiths as brothers and sisters in an atmosphere of peace.

‘I congratulate Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-fast in the holy month of Ramadan, which is an important pillar of the Islamic faith.

‘No doubt, they have learnt a lot of lessons during this holy month and I believe they will make good use of these lessons.

‘I want to advise them to sustain the momentum of the spiritual rejuvenation and renewal after the Ramadan for the blessings to be permanent in their lives,’ the deputy governor said in the statement.