WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has appealed to All Progressives Congress (APC) yet to be appointed to position to remain loyal.

Egbeyemi urged them to remain loyal to the party and Governor Kayode Fayemi assuring that their own time will come to reap the fruit of their labour.

According to statement on Friday by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi charged all members to be united and work for the victory of party’s candidates at the December 7 local government election.

The Deputy Governor spoke at the APC flag off rally to kick start campaigns for the local government poll in Ado Ekiti Local Government Area.

He also pledged his continued loyalty to Governor Fayemi whom he praises for counting Ado Ekiti worthy to produce the deputy governor for the state.

The Deputy Governor called on Ado Ekiti indigenes in particular and Ekiti people in general to pray for Fayemi to occupy a higher office in Nigeria for the state to reap more benefits.

Egbeyemi said: “Let us all go out on December 7 to vote Omotunde

Fajuyi and all our councillorship candidates. Let us all go back home

and work harder because he need large number of votes.

“With the support of our party members and all eligible voters, our

chairmanship candidate and all our councillorship candidates in all

the 13 wards will win.

“I want to plead with party members who are yet to get appointments,

your own time will come because it is God that puts man into positions

and not Bisi Egbeyemi. Just remain loyal and be patient because more

jobs will still be given out.

“On the day of election, take your voter cars and go to your polling

booths to vote. No party member should betray the party, you must be

loyal.

“Dr. John Kayode Fayemi is my boss and we pray that he will continue

to go higher in life because the person that gave me the opportunity

to be where I am is my boss, I will be loyal to him and all of us must

be loyal to him.

“Governor Fayemi will go forward in life and as he goes forward, all

of us in Ekiti will also go forward. The governor’s wife, Erelu Bisi

Fayemi, is doing wonderful things for Ekiti women and we are lucky to

have them.

“On behalf of our Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, I hand over this

flag to our candidate, Omotunde Fajuyi and his running mate, Yomi Oso

and we pray that you will succeed at the election.”

Mrs. Fajuyi promised not to disappoint the electorate, the party leaders and members who elected her as the flag bearer.

The chairmanship candidate promised to concentrate on urban renewal for Ado Ekiti, social security for the less privileged, economic empowerment for women and mechanised agriculture to empower the youths.