From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has rejoiced with Muslims in the state as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

Egbeyemi, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, said witnessing another Eid el-Kabir was a great privilege from Allah.

The deputy governor said the lessons of sacrifice, love, peace, selflessness, good neighbourliness and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah taught by Eid el-Kabir should continue to resonate beyond the period of the festival.

He said the government and the people of Ekiti State appreciate the prayers, supplications, counsel and unflinching support of Muslims.

Egbeyemi called on Muslims and adherents of other religions not to relent in their prayers for peace, stability, development and prosperity of Ekiti State.

The deputy governor also congratulated the President of the League of Imams and Alfas in the Southwest, Edo and Delta States, the Grand Imam of Ekiti State, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere Bello, and other Muslim clerics on the occasion of the festival.

