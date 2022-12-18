From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As part of its commitment to the welfare of public servants, the Ekiti State government has approved the release of N102,160,000 million to 280 beneficiaries of its car loan scheme.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akintunde Oyebode, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the government would continue to find innovative ways of improving public service efficiency to ensure Ekiti State remains one of the most effective governments in the country.

Oyebode stated that teachers and non-teaching staff were not left out as N287,330,000 and N428,760,250 were disbursed to 1,084 and 2,512 beneficiaries as car and housing loans respectively. In addition, the sum of N453,926,500 was disbursed to 3,141 beneficiaries as car loans to local government employees in the state.

The commissioner equally pointed to one-month salary arrears paid to local government workers as he assured the retirees of finding a lasting solution to their arrears.

He recalled that the immediate past administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi disbursed the sum of N634,340,000 and N550,793,250 to 1,915 and 1,945 beneficiaries respectively as car and housing loans to civil servants in the state.