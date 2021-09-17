From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has described as untrue the rumour making the rounds that the COVID-19 vaccines available in the state were spoilt.

The rumour was not unconnected to the power outage experienced in the state recently.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, said the rumour had no iota of truth in it and was meant to misinform the general public, urging the people of the state to disregard it.

He explained that the available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the state in good condition and same were stored in the state cold store in line with storage requirements for vaccines, noting that the vaccines remained safe and effective to contain the spread.

The statement, entitled “UNFOUNDED RUMOUR ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES IN EKITI STATE”, reads :

“Our attention has been drawn to an unfounded rumour claiming that “COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State are spoilt as a result of lack of electricity supply.”

“The Ekiti State Ministry of Health would like to state clearly that this statement is not only false and unfounded, but also meant to misinform the general public.

“The available COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to the State in good condition. The vaccines are being stored in the State Cold Store in line with the appropriate guidance and requirements on vaccine handling and storage. The Moderna vaccine is currently stored at a temperature of -43.2-degree Celsius.

“The State Cold Store is equipped with 24/7 power supply to maintain the potency of the vaccines. The State has also trained, motivated and deployed 92 vaccination teams comprising 582 persons, to ensure accurate movement and administration of vaccines.

“During vaccination campaigns, vaccines are moved from the State Cold Store in Cold Chain Boxes to maintain the optimum temperature. We have continued to ensure that these vaccines are transported within the recommended temperature range.

“As at 12pm, Thursday the 16th of September, 2021, Ekiti State has exhausted her first dose of the Moderna vaccines with 47,839 persons vaccinated. This is in addition to over 70,000 persons who have received first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“As a matter of fact, the State vaccination wastage rate is currently the lowest in the country.

“Reliable information on the COVID-19 response in Ekiti State, including vaccination, can be obtained from the Ministry of Health and Human Services through the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Health.

“We encourage everyone to refrain from spreading unfounded rumours that could create panic and mistrust in the health system.

“The available COVID-19 vaccines in Ekiti State are proven to be safe and effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“The health and safety of the good people of Ekiti remains a top priority for the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration.”

