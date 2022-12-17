From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged friends, family, well-wishers and the general public to halt any plan they might have for his 55th birthday slated for December 21st.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, said he wouldn’t want any birthday gift, newspaper advert, gathering or party in commemoration of his birthday.

Instead of advert placements, gifts or parties, Governor Oyebanji said anyone willing to celebrate with him should make donations to the less privileged children in the state.

Specifically, the Governor said that such plans should be converted to gifts and support to schools for the physically challenged in the three senatorial districts of the state, namely; School for the Deaf, Ikoro-Ekiti; School for the Blind, Ikere-Ekiti; and School for the Mentally and Physically Challenged, Ido-Ekiti.

He said financial and material gifts sent to these schools by his friends and well-wishers would be a more appreciated birthday celebration for him, adding that the country is at a point where citizens should make deliberate efforts at reaching out to the less privileged.

The Ikogosi-Ekiti born Oyebanji, a former University lecturer turned politician, will be 55 years old on December 21, 2022.