From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A socio-political and indigenous Ekiti Organization, Ekiti in the Diaspora Development Initiatives (EDDI), has condemned in strong terms, what it described as a violent and disgraceful act that greeted the conduct of Saturday’s (March 20) bye-election in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, resulting into alleged killings and injuring of some people.

The poll was to fill the state Assembly seat which became vacant after the demise of the Member representing Ekiti East Constituency I in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, late Hon. Juwa Adegbuyi.

Spokesman of EDDI, Mr. Ayodele Orebe, in a statement made available to newsmen at the weekend, said: “it is unfortunate and very frustrating to suddenly realize that such undemocratic, barbaric and disgraceful act can still be perpetuated in the current age in Ekiti political terrain.”

Expressing shock and disbelief at the ugly development, Orebe said: “What was witnessed in Omuo-Ekiti during the bye-election can best be classified as classical act of domestic terrorism against the people of Ekiti East Local Government and Ekiti State at large.

“Currently, and in this 21st Century age, such uncivilized and barbaric act ought to have been a thing of the long lost past.

“We therefore appeal to both the State and Federal government to urgently intervene and fish out the criminal elements involved in the political killings; otherwise, it may become a template for the forthcoming 2022 governorship election and 2023 general elections,” he said.

The EDDI, however, sympathized with the families of those killed during the violent attack, the female police officer and others who sustained wounds from gunshots.

“We pray the souls of the departed shall Rest In Peace and also pray that God will give their families the fortitude to bear the unfortunate and unnecessary loss of their loved ones.”