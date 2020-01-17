Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Ekiti Council of Elders while reviewing the proclamation by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, that Amotekun was illegal, wondered whether such “actually represents the true feelings of the Federal Government.”

The council president, Joseph Oluwasanmi; General Secretary, Niyi Ajibulu; and Public Relations Officer, Bayo Orire, in a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, said: “The Federal Government is expected to be exploring all reasonable avenues to secure lives and property of its citizens.”

The council also reiterated calls for a national discourse towards running the nation as a federalism.

Meanwhile, widow of the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Ariyibi Adedibu, Modinat Abosede, has said since the Federal Government has failed to play its role of protecting lives and property in the region, it has no right to proscribe the security outfit.

She said: “The Federal Government is wrong to declare Amotekun as illegal because it is meant to solve insecurity challenge in the South West.

“You can see how people are being killed always. It is a very good idea and I commend the South West governors and other stakeholders that brought this to limelight.”

On what would have been her husband’s reaction in the Amotekun imbroglio, Adedibu said: “If my husband is alive, it won’t take this long to float this Amotekun thing because people are his priority. He would have reacted to Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s statement by publishing adverts on pages of newspapers lambasting him for his statement on Amotekun,” she said.