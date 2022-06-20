From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has congratulated the Governor elect of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji over his resounding victory at the governorship election held over the weekend.

In a letter of congratulations to the governor elect, send to Daily Sun via WhatsApp message, Senator Adamu said the victory was the result of the popularity of Oyebanji’s candidature, as well as the strong campaign strategies put in place by the APC.

According to the Chairman, the Governor-elect has the pedigree, experience and vision to take Ekiti State to the next level of development.

Adamu also thanked the good people of Ekiti State for reposing their confidence in the APC and Mr. Oyebanji, promising that the new governor will continue to implement the people oriented programmes of the Party as already started by the outgoing governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

In this first election to be held after he became National Chairman, Adamu said the victory recorded at the election was a precursor to expected victories of the APC at the Osun election later this year and at the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman therefore paid glowing tribute to the leadership of President Buhari, who as leader of the APC, provided guidance for the Party going into the Ekiti State election, while promising the President that the Party will continue to be guided by his wisdom in prosecuting all future elections for the consolidation of his legacies.

Adamu further thanked members of the Ekiti State APC campaign council led by Governor Atiku Bagudu; the State Working Committee of the party; as well as all APC supporters in the State for their hard work, dedication and vigilance which led to the victory.

He urged Governor-elect Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory as he sets out to deliver on the mandate of the people of Ekiti State.

