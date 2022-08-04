From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the January 27 governorship primary election in Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Ojo, has said he will be approaching the Appeal Court on the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti that struck-out the suit he instituted against the Governor-elect in Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

The Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday struck-out the suit instituted by Kayode Ojo on what he cited as technical grounds.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi upheld the preliminary objection by the first defendant, (APC) striking out the suit.

He averred that since the maker of the signature on the writ of summon and plaintiff’s statement of claims can not be ascertained, the irregularities made the process defective.

The presiding Judge held that something can not be built on nothing, saying since the preliminary objection had been upheld, any process on the suit will amount to academics exercise.

But reacting, Kayode Ojo faulted the judgement, saying that, “the judge wrongly dismissed our case based on technicallity.

“Though, we believe in the santity of the court, but the judge erred in his judgement and we know the appeal court will correct the error.

“We want to appeal to Ekiti people and our teeming supporters to be patient, that the race is not for the swift, it is not a sprint, but marathon; that eventually justice will be served.

“We will meet at appeal,” he stressed.

The plaintiff decried the alleged presence of members of the various drivers union and thugs, who were mobilised to the court, but notwithstanding, “I want to maintain that we are a peace loving citizens that believe in rule of law and assure our supporters that the Appeal Court will eventually do justice to the case.

“We are capable of defending ourselves against thugs through legal means and not miscreants, as we have on authority that Government is sponsoring thugs to attack my person.

“Though, am not moved, but need to say without fear that I will not standby and watch. If they are planning to set Ekiti on fire, that will be their prerogative, but it will be advisable that they allow justice to prevail. ”

He urged his supporters not to be deterred or wary with the presence of those that have nothing to do or offer in and around the court premises, calling on security agencies to do the needful by ensuring that law and order are maintained from time to time.