From Lateef Dada, Ado Ekiti

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has deployed 9,747 personnel to complement other security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The personnel, according to the command, were drawn from FCT, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Kogi, Kwara and Edo commands.

The Acting Deputy Commandant-General Operations, Lawal Haruna, who addressed the personnel at the Ekiti state Command, on Friday, disclosed that160 an armed female squad were among the personnel.

Haruna who noted that some flash points have already been identified disclosed that two personnel would man each of the polling units across the state.

“We have an idea of flashpoints. What we are doing is working with other security agencies. We share the information with other security agencies.

“Those flash points are our target and we have enough deployment to those areas even before any problem will arise.

“We are working with other security agencies, most especially the lead agency (the police). It is not only Civil Defence that would deploy.

“In each polling unit we are deploying not less than 2 officers, but if we need more, we will deploy more. In all, we are deploying 9, 747. Those officers will also be deployed to critical infrastructure,” he added.

Haruna warned the personnel not to go near the polling unit if they are not called, advising them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.