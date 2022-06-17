Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Southwest Security Network (Amotekun Corps), on Friday, beefed up security to avoid the influx of miscreants as the governorship election holds in Ekiti State.

The corps led by the Osun State Field Commandant, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, were cited mounting barricades at Fabo, a border between Osun and Ekiti.

When contacted, Shittu explained that the operation was to support the Nigerian Army and other security operatives to forestall the influx of criminals.

According to him, the Amotekun corps had been arresting criminals who had attempted to smuggle dangerous weapons into Osun and the criminals may be planning to cause violence in the Ekiti election, hence the barricade.

“We mount the barricade to support the Army for security purposes. It is to avoid any influx of criminals and to avoid smuggling of unwarranted, dangerous weapons,” he added.