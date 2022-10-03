From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Segun Oni Campaign Organisation(SOCO) has described the alleged boast by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, that he has the judiciary in his pocket to use to legitimise the rigged election of his stooge governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, as a product of hallucination.

The organisation said that it is very disgusting and debasing for a failed governor who during his tenure destroyed the legacies that used to make the state one of the enviable entities to now weave the nest to cage the judiciary in order to sustain his hold on to Ekiti State resources.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Monday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the organisation, Mr Jackson Adebayo, the action of the governor was described as primitive, barbaric and callous.

The statement further read that the impunity with which the All Progressives Congress (APC) rules Nigeria and carries out the activities of their party is too glaring to be ignored by Nigerians hence the national calamity bedevilling the country today.

Adebayo stressed that Governor Fayemi should explain to the whole world why his party presented candidates with forged results for election and how his party’s governorship primary was manipulated to bring out Biodun Oyebanji who was nominated by an illegal authority elected through front loading of election results.

He maintained that Fayemi and his party deliberately perpetrated all these political heresies basking on their culture of manipulating the judiciary as the boasting and antecedence suggest.

According to SOCO, the emergence of Governor Fayemi both in 2010 and 2018 also took the same route hence his belief in shortcut to the Ekiti government house forgetting that some people in the judiciary can still protect their integrity.

“Fayemi who said that those challenging the election of Oyebanji in court and tribunal are mere entertainers that they don’t know that he has the judiciary in his pocket should avail Nigerians how many judges he has bought for the intended coded outcome of the court and the tribunal.

“We want to remind the governor that the ground which is before the tribunal goes beyond an ordinary technicality and legal masquerading. They are constitutional issues which had been decided at all levels of court in Nigeria so any clandestine movement becomes suspicion.”

The organisation added that leaders, sons and daughters of Ekiti and the leadership of Nigeria judiciary should beam their light on Ekiti State matters so as to save the last hope of the masses who voted but were cornered by the APC government.