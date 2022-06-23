The United States Mission in Nigeria has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for “the concerted efforts of its staff and security personnel” in the just concluded Ekiti gubernatorial election.

The US mission in a statement said INEC’s efforts helped to facilitate a secure election with a credible outcome.

“We note the election’s technical improvements including that the newly adopted Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned properly in the vast majority of polling stations,” it stated.

The mission also encouraged all citizens of Nigeria to register to vote as the country moved towards national elections in 2023.

INEC declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, winner of the election.

