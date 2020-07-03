Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government, yesterday commenced enforcement of safety protocols in markets in Ado-Ekiti with a warning to traders not to display goods on walkways, road medians and other unauthorised places.

Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who paid an unscheduled visit to Erekesan and Bisi markets, advised traders to abide by COVID-19 protocols, including regular washing of hands, use of face masks, sanitisers and avoiding overcrowding.

Egbeyemi said Governor Kayode Fayemi is concerned about the safety of traders and their customers in the markets hence the need for strict enforcement of rules following the decision to open the markets.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi was joined during the inspection by the General Manager, Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency (EKSTMA), Femi Olanrewaju; Commandant, Peace Corps, Dele Owoju and other government functionaries.

Egbeyemi, who took time to move to various sections of the two markets where he educated traders and their customers on COVID-19 safety protocols, also deplored displaying of wares on drainages by some shop owners.

The deputy governor said coronavirus is real and kills without minding class and age, noting that markets have been identified as places where it could spread hence the need for compliance.

Egbeyemi warned that any trader who displays wares in unauthorised places would not only have his goods seized but also be prosecuted in the court in line with extant laws.