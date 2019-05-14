The Ekiti state football association yesterday held its general assembly and came up with far reaching resolutions that would help move forward football in the state, particularly, the much anticipated elections into the FA board.

In a communiqué signed and released by the Communiqué drafting committee which included the Ekiti FA Secretary, B.S Idowu, Messrs Kehinde Anjorin and Adetunji Adu, the general assembly appreciates the support of the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, the Ministry of Youths and Sports under the able leadership of Pastor Michael Awopetu, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mr. Yemi Owoseni and the management of the Ekiti State Sports Council led by Chief Ayodeji Samo.

The communiqué by the General Assembly of the Ekiti State Football Association thanked the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation under the dynamic leadership of its President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick. And pledged its loyalty and full support to the NFF.

The Genera Assembly, thereafter, approved 28th May 2019, as the date for the elective congress of Ekiti State FA.