From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti has granted an ex-parte application brought before it to remand one Audu Dare (28) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti .

According to the charge, Audu Dare ( a.k.a. Iberu) was on 19th February, 2022 in Ilawe Ekiti, reasonably suspected to have committed offence of murder on his six-year-old daughter (Audu Ayomide), contrary to and punishable under sections 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Requesting for the remand order, Police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale said, granting the order will allow Police complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In her statement to the police, the deceased mother, Eniola Aina said she got married to the defendant some years ago, the marriage was blessed with a child but left Audu’s house four years ago due to his nonchalant and carefree attitude. On the fateful day, he came to her house in Ilawe and requested to take the deceased out which she obliged. He returned the girl around 12:00a.m and left, shortly after that, the deceased began to complain of headache and ache in her private part, she was taken to a nearby hospital where she told me ‘’ my father raped me’’, she eventually died on the second day, she concluded.

In his ruling, Magistrate Bankole Oluwasanmi, said Audu Dare is hereby ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ado Ekiti, while the case was adjourned to March 23rd for mention.