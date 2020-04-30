Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has appointed Mr Femi Adeoye, a retired Federal Road Safety officer, who famously refused to allow his son back home on arriving from Lagos in violation of the state lockdown order, as COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State.

Mr Adeoye was seen in a viral video where he prevented his son, who had sneaked into Ekiti from Lagos, from following him home unless he submitted himself for quarantine, a directive of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet the intelligent Ekiti father who, not wanting to be infected with Covid-19, refused to allow his son to join him in his car to his house upon his return from Lagos against the Covid-19 laws. This is what is expected of every parent & all persons. pic.twitter.com/opuuJnwpn3 — The Roy ⚖🇳🇬 (@BarrROUN2013) April 29, 2020

The governor on Thursday, receiving Adeoye into his office in Ado Ekiti, described the retiree’s action as a rare and, in a commendation letter, lauded Adeoye for his exemplary show of valour in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Today, I appointed Mr. Adeoye, father of the young man who sneaked into Ekiti state, as a COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State. I am proud of Mr Adeoye as a principled Ekiti man and I salute his courage in helping us keep Ekiti safe. #covid19 #covid19Ekiti pic.twitter.com/XkJxVE283Z — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) April 30, 2020

The statement read:

“I am pleased to let you know that the State is very proud of your conduct which elevated the collective well-being of the State above your undeniable love for your dear son.

“By, in accordance to the existing regulations, denying your son into your household having travelled from places during the federal lockdown, against your fatherly advice, you have proved to be a worthy ambassador of our collective resolve to end this pandemic.

“Our government and the good people of Ekiti State are very proud of this chivalrous act of courage and principle which are the hallmarks of Ekiti person. You represent the kind of self-discipline, selflessness and sense of collective responsibility that our State and the nation need desperately today to progress.”

The governor’s statement further described the act as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti Values Orientation, assured Adeoye of future recognition by the State.

Appreciating Adeoye with a State honour, the governor stated: “For now, we would be most delighted, if you consent, to being accorded the role of a COVID-19 Response Ambassador in Ekiti State, helping to propagate the message as a member of the COVID-19 Taskforce in the Sƒtate.”