From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday conferred state honours on former deputy governors, former Heads of Service and other eminent sons and daughters of the state for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Ekiti.

The indigenes were conferred with the awards at the Oni Uyi Awards 2022.

The 2022 edition, was the second edition of the state honours, to commemorate the creation of Ekiti State on October 1, 1996.

Speaking at the well-attended event, Fayemi described the recipients as “heroes and heroines of Ekiti State”, and charged them to see themselves as being honoured for their roles in the development of the state.

This year’s Oni Uyi Awards was in different categories.

Recipients of Ekiti Exceptional Achievers(EEA), under the aegis of “Architects of the state” included wife of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Olori Abosede Adejugbe; and former federal civil servant, Chief Dapo Aribasoye.

The state governor also conferred EEA under the aegis of “Builders of Ekiti State” on former deputy governors Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Chief Abiodun Aluko, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mr Adebisi Omoyeni; Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka and post-humously Mrs Olufunmilayo Adunni.

Recipients of Ekiti Exceptional Achievers Awards included former Nigeria Bar Association National Secretary, Dele Adesina and Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Felix Ajakaye and educationist, Dr Peter Ajayi.

Also, former Heads of Service in the state including Olufemi Adewumi, Olubunmi Famosaya, Ayodeji Ajayi and Mrs Peju Babafemi were conferred with Ekiti Meritorious Service awards.

Table tennis star, Miss Tosin Oribamise, female footballer, Adepeju Afuye and award-winning photo-journalist, Bayo Omoboriowo were among the recipients of Ekiti Ambassador Award.

A former Head of Service, Adewumi, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, said, they appreciated the honours by the state government, promising that they would not take if for granted.

The award recipients described the honour as a charge to them to support and contribute their quota to ensure sustained development of the state.