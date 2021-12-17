From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said his administration would continue to meet workers’ demands targeted at improving their welfare and condition of service in the state.

Governor Fayemi gave the assurance on Tuesday during a roundtable discussion with executives of organized labour unions comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) at the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

The Governor assured the labour union leaders that all agitations raised in respect of workers’ promotion, leave bonuses, salaries, pension, gratuity and other cogent matters that affect workers’ welfare would continue to be accorded top priority.

In attendance at the meeting are the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Biodun Omoleye, Special Assistant on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan, Special Adviser, Governor’s Office, Evang. Folusho Daramola and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akin Oyebode represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, James Folorunsho, Chairmen NLC, TUC and JNC, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, Comrade Sola Adigun and comrade Kayode Fatomiluyi respectively as well as other labour leaders in the state.

Dr Fayemi also ordered that Chairmen of each of the unions should meet with government representatives comprising the Head of Service, Chief of Staff, Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development and the Special Assistant on Labour Matters to work out a paper presentation of the demands tabled during the meeting for further considerations.

He said: I have noted down for consideration all your demands as raised by the Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Council on workers salary, leave bonuses, implementation of minimum wages to the letter, House of Assembly laid off workers, subventions to state owned tertiary institutions and other matters that affect our workers.

“As witnessed in the past three years, our Government will continue to demonstrate in strong practical terms to improve the welfare and condition of service of our workers.”

Also the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi in her remarks commended Governor Fayemi for approving the sum of 400 million naira to clear backlog of gratuity arrears for retired state workers. She said the state government has continued to meet its monthly obligations to the workers despite the economic situation because of the commitment of the Governor to workers’ welfare.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Special Assistant on Labour Matters, Oluyemi Esan, commended Governor Fayemi for creating a veritable platform that permits labour union leaders to present the agitation of their members to government.

He said the round table meeting was designed as an annual event that allows labour union executives to meet with the Governor and other state actors and review activities of the union in view of the concluding year and as well present their demands and agitations ahead of the new year.

In their separate speeches, the Ekiti Chairman of NLC, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in TUC and JNC; Comrade Sola Adigun and Comrade Kayode Fatomiluyi who commended the governor for his giant stride in infrastructural development, prompt payment of salaries, solicited for government intervention in reinstating legislative workers that were laid off by the Assembly early this year and implement the use of current retiring officers’ grade level in preparing their gratuities.

Other issues raised at the meeting include payment of COVID-19 allowances to local government health workers, payment of gratuity to workers that retired in 1993 from College of Education now Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere, payment of leave bonuses, implementation of minimum wages for the remaining grade level among others.

