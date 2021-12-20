From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi has offered a scholarship up to Ikeoluwa Okunola, a student of Greater Tomorrow Model College, Ado Ekiti, who achieved A1s in all nine subjects he sat for in the 2021 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Dr Fayemi announced the scholarship on Monday when he received the Student, who was accompanied by his mother, Mrs Bunmi Okunola; the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Mrs Bimpe Aderiye; the proprietor of the Model College, Mr Michael Owaraye, and the school principal, Mr Bayo Olowookere, in his office in Ado Ekiti.

The governor, who assured that the state government would put in motion other necessary supports that would allow the student to sustain the feat in future, promised to personally keep a tab on how Ikeoluwa progresses academically.

He maintained that the laudable policies and programmes implemented in the education sector of the state, speak to his administration’s stand that education remains a major antidote to poverty and a way to bridge the inequality gaps that exist in society.

Dr Fayemi further restated the commitment of his administration to not only provide the needed infrastructure that would make teaching and learning conducive but to also improve the quality of teaching and curriculum across all levels of education in the state.

Elated and pleased with Master Okunola’s result, the governor charged him to see himself as a model to other students in the state and not to rest on his oars but to continue to do the state proud in his academic endeavours.

‘We are very proud of you and we believe that this is just a stepping stone, this is the beginning of great things to happen. If you have already decided what to do in terms of furthering your education, we really don’t have a lot in Ekiti but we know that what we can do is to offer you a scholarship to your university education and also provide you with whatever supports the state is able to come up with.

‘Some of the things that we have done in the state was because we believe that Education still remains the greatest antidote to poverty, it is the way to ensure that we bridge the gap of inequality in the society, it is when you have an education that you can aspire to a better life rather than being stuck in the rot and that is why for us it is not just free it is compulsory in Ekiti State.

‘Even in schools that are private we still make sure that we do a comprehensive common examination that can enable you to reach up to the standard that can make you compete with others outside the state.

‘There are so many people that performed excellently in the WAEC exam and decided to slide when they get to university, you can’t afford to do this and some of us will monitor you to ensure that you keep doing well. Congratulations.’

Earlier the proprietor of the School, Mr Michael Owaraye. acknowledged the support of Governor Fayemi for raising the standard of education through quality policies and programmes, provision of needed educational infrastructures and a conducive environment for private schools to thrive in the state.