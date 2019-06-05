Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, signed eight bills into laws and assured that his administration would continue to demonstrate strong political will in the implementation of existing laws.

He also urged the 25 legislators to defend his government before the people of the state.

“The crowning glory in politics is not the exit but what we have left behind while leaving. I want to urge that the culture of belonging to Ekiti party that you are all exemplars of should continue because leadership is influence.”

Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti when he signed the bills into laws, to mark end of the legislative duties of the fifth Assembly.

The bills are Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency Law 2019, Ekiti State Administration of Civil Justice Law 2019, College of Agriculture and Technology Reenactment Law 2019.

Others are Ekiti State Logo Reenactment Law 2019, Ekiti State Local Government Administration Law 2019, Ekiti State Property Protection and Anti-Land Grabbing Law 2019, Ekiti State Security Trust Fund Amendment Law 2019, Ekiti State Waste Management Authority Repeal Law 2019.

Governor Fayemi, who will inaugurate he sixth Assembly tomorrow, assured that the laws will be implemented for the overall development of the state.

On the robust relationship he enjoyed with the lawmakers, who are mainly members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi said: “History is made in different forms, but I consider our partnership as historic partnership not minding that many of you came from the PDP while the executive that took over on October 16, 2018 is from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Some believed that the two parties cannot have point of engagement, but this was not so. I always talked about belonging to Ekiti and that is what you have done. I cannot recall anytime in the last 20 years when eight bills were signed into laws. So, this is significant and these are laws that are important to our state. The Administration of Civil Justice Law was pioneered by Ekiti. Some of the laws like Land Grabbing Law will help us tackle some of our challenges with land owners.”

Meanwhile, the 16 suspended local government chairmen have been ordered to refund N3.6 billion to the state treasury.

The Assembly in a resolution ordered the suspended chairmen to refund the N3.6 billion into the coffers of the state government and also recommended appropriate sanctions against them.

The lawmakers said the order was predicated on the report of a panel which indicted the council chairmen of mismanaging the cash.

But PDP members opposed the recommendation for the sanction claiming that the screening was full of irregularities.

They were, however, overruled by the Speaker Adeniran Alagbada, who claimed the chairmen went too far in their actions.

In another development, chairmen and members of three commissions nominated by Governor Fayemi were screened and confirmed by the House.

The commissions are House of Assembly Service, Civil Service and State Independent Electoral commissions.