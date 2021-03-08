From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, visited families of two farmers killed in Isaba-Ekiti, Ikole Local government Area of the state by suspected herdsmen, promising to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and brought to justice.

It was learnt that the two farmers killed last Friday in their farms by suspected herdsmen had earlier had confrontation with their killers.

The killings had sparked violent protest in the town on Saturday by hundreds of youths.

Information Commissioner, Akin Omole, in a statement quoted the governor as saying: “Every life in Ekiti is sacred, and by the grace of God, the sincere commitment of the government of Ekiti State to the protection of lives and property and the cooperation of our people, justice will be done. We stand by you and will do all it takes as a government to bring the culprits to book, and ensure Ekiti is safe and secure.

“The departed are reported to have been industrious family men and community leaders who were popular and well loved by the community. They were identified as Toyin Akeju aka Jisoro, and Mr. Yusuf Onoche aka Baba Owala. They did not deserve the fate that befell them.

“We empathise with the Asaba of Isaba-Ekiti, Oba Olanrewaju Oluwaseun Adeyanju, families of our slain kinsmen, and entire people of Isaba-Ekiti on this tragic occurrence, which has understandably led to demonstrations in protest of the killings.We appeal to the community for calm even when justifiably grieving and angry, and count on their cooperation with the security agencies in the investigations.

“The deeply worrisome development is being investigated by Ekiti Command of the police, in collaboration with Amotekun Corps in Ekiti, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and forestalling a reoccurrence. The government is fully supporting the security agencies in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Alawe of Ilawe, Oba Adebanji Alabi, has described the killings as dastardly, inhuman and reckless affront on the deceased, calling on security agents to swiftly act and fish out the killers for prosecution.

The monarch in a statement by his Media Adviser, Bunmi Ajibade, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.