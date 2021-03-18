From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Female legislators in the Ekiti State House of Assembly have praised Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi, for making women politically relevant in the state.

The commendation was given on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti at a training programme co-sponsored by the four female legislators in the state House of Assembly – Hon Yemisi Ayokunle, Hon Teju Okunnuga, Hon Kemi Balogun and Hon Modupe Adelugba – for young women in politics.

The programme tagged “Train, Win and Lead”, was midwifed by the Women and Child Development Centre in the House of Assembly and coordinated by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Women Affairs, Hon Yemisi Ayokunle.

Addressing the women, Ayokunle said: ‘Women are very relevant in politics and development of any nation. In any political rally, women are the most visible. We thank God that Fayemi didn’t allow women to be sidelined or their voices subjugated.

‘When Fayemi and the First Lady leave office, whoever takes over will recognise us, because the present administration has made us relevant.’

‘Politically, we are living in a time that sees more women than ever taking up high offices. The recent emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the track records of our own Erelu Bisi Fayemi at Oke-Ayoba, and perhaps even our women legislators at the National and State Assemblies showed that women can no longer be confined at home.

‘In every rural and urban home, we have women change agents, mothers and their daughters, women who work for change with their men and communities. We must use this power judiciously to boost our relevance.’

Another legislator, Hon Modupe Adelugba, urged women to build their economic potentials, saying this remains the best way to gain political relevance and ward off all forms of abuses.

The Speaker, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, represented by the member representing Efon constituency, Hon Goke Olajide, assured that the Assembly will continue to enact laws that would stamp out all forms of discrimination and abuses against women.

The trainer, who is the former State Director, National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Ekiti, Mrs Kemi Oni, advised the women to boost their entrepreneurial skills and be supportive of their husbands to earn respect at home and on the political front.

‘Don’t be too dependent on your husbands for economic survival. Build your skills in crops and animal farming, trading, cosmetology, tailoring, production and others, so that you can be relevant right from the home front for you to gain prominence in politics and governance.’