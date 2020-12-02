From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani, on Tuesday, announced his resignation as a member of the party in the State.

He expressed disappointment in the APC, saying he could not continue to be in a party where citizens are not given equal treatment, describing big political parties and leaders in the country as a ‘forest of failures’.

Filani lamented the low per cent of youths involvement in governance, high unemployment and the security crisis in the country.

He announced his renunciation at his country home, in Ward 4, Ikole Local Government Area of the State.

‘I joined the political party, All Progressives Congress (APC), fully in the year 2010 with membership serial number ‘3’ which I have returned to the party Chairman at ward 4, Ikole Local Government, Ekiti State, Nigeria in line with the party’s constitution,’ Filani said in his announcement.

‘I became a member of the party with hopes of creating a political power that would serve the needs of the people of our great country Nigeria, envisioned a country where all people are treated equally regardless of colour, tribe, religion and be given the chance of a good life. Unfortunately, this is not the case and I can no longer standby and watch helplessly. It is very obvious and indeed unfortunate that all big-name parties and our political elders’ generations have failed us and our noble country.

‘I am now convinced that the problem of Nigeria is above what the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could solve, that is why I am now pitching my tent against APC.

‘Our youths, they say, are the future of tomorrow, but in this nation, the youths are not encouraged, unemployment is now the order of the day, insecurity has taken over and gradually our lives are becoming exactly the opposite of that which we expect.’

Filani said it was important for people to speak out, saying: ‘When the wise refuse to talk, the fools multiply. We’re tired of the status quo. It is essential that we speak out when we can before things eventually get out of hand.’

He said that having considered the above, he unequivocally renounces his membership of the APC.

Filani was a former Commissioner of Fiscal Responsibility Commission between 2011 and 2014, during Governor Fayemi’s first term, and was a former Chairman of Western Hotels Ltd (a subsidiary of Oodua Group of Companies) between 2004 and 2007.