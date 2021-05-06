From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The studio of the first private radio station in Ekiti State, Voice FM, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday morning in Ado Ekiti.

The radio station housing the studio is owned by the former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye.

The incident reportedly started at about 4:50 am in the middle of a Ramadan programme.

The fire, which was suspected to have emanated from the side of the live studio, destroyed padded walls and equipment, including computers, table console and air conditioners.

Members of the Ramadan committee who were on ground and other sympathisers alerted the Ekiti State Fire Service, whose officers rushed to the scene of the incident and put out the fire.

Three members of staff were rushed to the hospital due to the carbon monoxide inhalation.

The station’s General Manager, Donald Falayi, who confirmed the incident, thanked God that no life was lost and that the situation did not escalate before the timely intervention of the Fire Service.