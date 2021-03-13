From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi, has cautioned the government workers to steer clear of sexual harassment in the public service. Mrs. Fayemi stated this on Thursday, at the inauguration of Women in Management (WIM) in Ekiti State Public Service, a programme held in commemoration of the International Women’s Day in Ado-Ekiti.

She explained that the dress code in civil service should be for both gender, adding that indecent dressing should not be a basis for sexual harassment. “Public Service is an institution guided by rules and regulations and as such, deliberate efforts are in place for public servants to appreciate the essence of service with dignity.

“The fact that Ekiti State promotes issues relating to gender equality, empowerment for the girl-child and women via necessary legislation, enforcement, advocacy, enlightenment and support for victims of gender-based violence cannot be controverted,” she added.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Wale Fapohunda, urged the Head of Service to create a gender violence policy to complement those made by the Ministry of Justice, noting that the state public service has zero-tolerance for gender-based violence. Adding that the Ministry for Justice gets regular complaints of sexual harassment, he urged them to treat them with sense of urgency.

In her welcome speech, the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, revealed that international bodies would conduct a study to combat sexual harassment in the state civil service. The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji and other top government officials also decried sexual harassment in the service and advised severe measures to fight against it.

The programme featured the official inauguration of Women in Management (WIM) by Mrs. Fayemi and a lecture titled “Understanding Workplace Sexual Harassment for Effective Policy Formulation and Implementation: Ogun State Experience,” delivered by the Director, Commercial Services, Ogun State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Jumoke Adewole.