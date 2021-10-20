From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on Monday inaugurated medical equipment donated to Funmi Adunni Olayinka Diagnostic- Wellness Centre at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado EKiti to mark the 2021 World Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM).

BCAM is an annual international health campaign organized every October to increase breast cancer awareness and raise support for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

The Ekiti First Lady as part of her committment to ensure full treatment for women detected early with cervical cancer facilitated a 3D Ultrasound machine with 4 probes, 100KVA Generator, digital Colposcopy, laptop, projector with slide and 55 inches television to the diagnostic/wellness centre.

Erelu Fayemi also announced that the management of EKSUTH has agreed for a period of one week to reduce the cost of a full range of test for cancer to N15, 000 as part of activities marking this year’s BCAM in the State.

The test according to her included, an x-ray picture of the breasts to screen for breast cancer (mammogram), breast scan, pelvic scan, an electrocardiogram (ECG) and others.

The event was attended by the Nigerian Ambassador to Netherland, Ambassador Eniola Ajayi; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade; Special Adviser on Development Partnership/Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), Margaret Fagboyo; Senior Special Assistant on SDG, Mrs Abimbola Solanke; Commissioner in the Ekiti State House of Assembly Commission, Mrs Fola Richie-Adewusi, women in politics, top government functionaries in the health sector among others.

Mrs Fayemi admonished women in the state to take advantage of the week and the facility at the premises of the teaching hospital to get themselves checked for any cancer related issues. She also said they should encourage other women around them to get tested for early breast and cervical cancer detection.

She said: “We are here to continue in memory of my late friend and our former deputy Governor, Mrs Funmilayo Adunni Olayinka, she should be a constant reminder to us that Mrs Olayinka would have still been alive today if she has been diagnosed early enough.

“I am pleased that we have another facility to take advantage of in this premises and if we don’t use those facilities ourselves, let us say we have other health facilities in other place, at least encourage other people to come, ask the women around you question, your mother, your grandmother, an aunty have you checked this or that and if you feel uncomfortable, try and get it checked and based on what you are told try and do the needful.”

Erelu Fayemi further disclosed that part of what the current administration had done to counter cancer was to put up a cancer policy in the state which would enable players in the health sector have a roadmap that could promote cancer awareness, prevention and treatment across the nooks and crannies and across tertiary facilities in the state.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of EKSUTH, Prof Kayode Olabanji had commended Erelu Fayemi for fulfilling her promise by making provision for the equipment that were commissioned and for her steadfastness in the effort to reducing the case of breast and cervical cancers in the state.

Prof Olabanji disclosed that the First Lady recently sponsored the surgeries for 21 breast cancer patients in the state, adding that the procedures recorded 84 per cent success.

Also speaking the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Jimlas Ogunsakin, disclosed that the Ministry of Health and Human Services was currently working on cancer policy and professional programme to promote cancer awareness.

Commending the First Lady for providing facilities that would enable women get screened and do early detention, Dr Jimlas stressed the need for women to get tested, adding that early detection remained the hallmark for good prognosis for breast or cervical cancer.

