From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered five persons Damisa Ibrahim (32), Abdulsalam Nurudeen (28), Lucky Bayo (22), Adebayo Godwin (26) and Ojo Musa (45) in the Nigerian correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The five defendants according to the charge against them were suspected to have committed the offence of conspiracy to commit Armed Robbery and attempted murder on Abdulhameed Musa and Femi Raheem at Ago Aduloju village, Ado Ekiti on 4th Feb., 2022 around 7: 00pm, and as well membership of Eiye Secret Cult, contrary to section 6, 1 (2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap. 398 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and 320 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Moving the ex-parte application, Police prosecutor Inspector Bankole Olasunkanmi said, remanding the accused persons in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services will allow Police complete their investigation and forward their duplicate case file to office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

According to one of the victims, the accused persons were secret cult members, they were going on that day to eat at a canteen in Ago Aduloju, when one of the accused persons stopped and attacked his friend, when he intervened they descended on both of them and injured them with cutlass and axe, they were rescued and taken to a nearby clinic but later referred them to Afe Babalola Multisystem Hospital, Ado Ekiti, due to deep cut injury sustained on their ear and head.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Michael Falola said, the defendants are hereby ordered to be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Ado Ekiti.