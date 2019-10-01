Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

One person was reported dead Monday evening as a result of heavy flooding that collapsed a bridge at Ureje bridge along Ado Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

This was the second time the flooding would cause chaos on the road. Four people are said to have fallen overboard the collapsed bridge, with three of them reportedly rescued by a Hausa man.

Other areas of Ado-Ekiti that witnessed flooding Monday evening include Eminrinn and Ajilosun among other affected areas.

The bridge was flooded after a torrential downpour that began around 7.30 pm and lasted until 9 pm.

The collapse of the bridge had hindered human and vehicular movement for several hours.

On Tuesday morning, water levels were so high that commuters moving from Afe Babalola University, Federal Polytechnic to Ikare Akoko in Ondo State and those coming into the state capital had to park their vehicles and wait several hours before the waters subsided.

A resident of the area , Mr Sunday Akomolafe, explained that the flood victim and three women were coming from Abuja and were about to navigate the waters before being overwhelmed by flood.

“Three of them were rescued and taken to the hospital, but the man was not all that lucky. He drowned in water and his corpse was recovered around 8 am this morning,” the witness said.

Ekiti Deputy Governor Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the scene, appealed for calm, saying the state government would ensure that the bridge is put back to proper shape.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the death.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that one man died after he was drowned in water. His corpse had been removed and taken to the mortuary,” he said.

Mr Adunmo Rufus, Special Adviser to the Governor on Road Transport and Infrastructure, who was at the bridge supervising the palliative works being done, said the disconnected section will be reconnected within the next few hours.

“We are embarking on palliative works till the dry season when the road will be awarded. What we need here is a new bridge that can accommodate more water. 60×60 bridge is no longer fashionable. We are piling stones and granites on the collapsed lane.

“We are going to open one lane for commuters and motorists to use, pending the time the palliative measures will end that will put the second lane back. It is going to be for light vehicles because we are going to mount restriction.”