From Gyang Bere

The Federal Road Safety Commission RS8.23 Efon Alaaye Unit Command Ekiti-State has launched its 2022 Ember Months safety campaign with a caution to motorists to avoid excessive speeding, vehicle overloading and use of worn-out tyres which are factors that lead to road crashes.

The Unit Commander, ACC Charles P. Badoohleng, delivered the Acting Corps Marshal’s message at the 2022 Ember Months flag-off campaign with the theme “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive” held at Ita-Ido Motor Park.

He explained that Ember Months is a period that comes with a series of programmes and celebration resulting to high volume of traffic on the road that if not properly checked could lead to crashes with resultant loss of lives and properties.

Badoohleng said the flag-off was timely, and admonished drivers against drunk driving, use-of-phone-while-driving and driving against traffic all of which pose a threat to life and property.

He further informed all road users of strict enforcement on critical offences that easily result to crashes as well as public education as some of the cardinal activities associated with the season.

He enjoined all to eschew the erroneous belief associated with Ember Months and reminded everyone that speed thrills but kills.

Dignitaries at the event were the Area Controller, NDLEA Ijero Ekiti West Command, ACN Awoyemi A .Wasiu; Head of DSS, Ekiti West, Mr ID Adoroh; Head DSS Efon Alaaye, Mr Adeola Ezekiel; ASCI Ojo Kayode of the NSCDC; Lance Corporal Ochimana Dauda representing Capt. Akpehe of the Nigeria Army and Hon. Tayo Adeoye, Secretary, Okemesi/Ido Ile Ekiti LCDA representing the chairman of the council.