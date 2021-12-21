The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has named Corps Commander, Ocheja Ameh, as new Sector Commander for the RS 8.2 Ekiti Command.

Mr Taiwo Ojo, the Command’s Public Education Officer, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ojo said Ameh had taken over from the former Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Funmilayo Akinlade.

He said Ameh, until his appointment, served in various capacities including Commandant Marshal, Inspectorate Training School in Delta.

“He also served as a member of FRSC Management Team, Abuja.

“Ameh was enlisted into FRSC on June 3, 1996 as a young officer. He served in various states across the country.

“He has equally served as a sector commander in Akwa Ibom, Delta, Adamawa and Cross River before being recently deployed to Ekiti,” he said.

Ojo added that Ameh was an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State and a fellow, National Security Institute, and happily married with children. (NAN)