From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has thanked legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) , Aare Afe Babalola(SAN) for the great roles he has played in his life and the development of the state.

Oyebanji who made the remarks when he visited the elder statesman on Thursday as part of his ongoing consultations, specifically commended Babalola for his selfless sacrifice towards the creation of Ekiti State.

“I am here this morning for few reasons: First to thank Baba for the role he has played in my life, and to thank him for the great role he has played in the development of the State through the establishment of ABUAD and in particular, I appreciate Chief Afe Babalola for his unique role during the creation of Ekiti State.”

Oyebanji, who said he was marvelled at the feat recorded by the institution over the years, expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with the institution in the area of technology.

In his remarks, the ABUAD founder said he was delighted to receive Oyebanji and his team on his visit to the institution. He said he was confident that the Governor-elect would perform up to expectation.

Babalola urged the Governor-elect to take critical steps in industrializing the state, adding that the Ikogosi warm spring should also be repositioned to boost Ekiti economy.

“Good enough, I learnt that the Governor-Elect is from Ikogosi Ekiti. That has made it incumbent on him to call for the paper I presented on Ikogosi, revisit it and make the place the industrial hub of Ekiti.”

Babalola advised the Governor-elect to have consultations with elders, opinion leaders, economists and other well-meaning Ekiti people for useful advice on how to make Ekiti great again.

The Chief Medical Director, ABUAD Teaching Hospital, Dr. Kolawole Ogundipe, took Oyebanji and members of his entourage on a tour of facilities at the ABUAD Multi System Hospital.