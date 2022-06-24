Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, said his administration would give adequate recognition and respect to traditional Institution in the state.

Oyebanji made the pledge when he led some Ekiti leaders of the APC on a ‘thank you’ visit to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe in his palace in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the visit was to express appreciation to the Ewi and other traditional rulers for their support and the fatherly role they played prior to the election, especially in averting crises.

Oyebanji particularly described Adejugbe as “a father who has always shown interest in his career trajectory since their first meeting in the 1990s during the agitation for creation of Ekiti State.

”The traditional institution is an important stakeholder in Ekiti that should not be toyed with by anybody. The institution would be strengthened under me”.

Oyebanji said the visit was to appreciate the royal father for his support for him over the years.

“At a time when most elders would have dismissed a young man like me, Oba Adejugbe embraced me with both hands and gave me an opportunity to fly.

“That singular opportunity equipped me very well and prepared me for the other roles I played in Ekiti.

“Beyond his position as a traditional ruler, Oba Adejugbe put all he had into the struggle for the creation of Ekiti State for us to get the expected result. Again, thank you Kabiyesi.

“Also, I want to use our father as a contact point to other traditional rulers for their stabilising roles during the campaign to make sure the election was conducted without any crises in our dear state.

“Even though there would still be other avenues to meet the traditional rulers to show appreciation, today’s meeting is necessary as a mark of honour for the traditional institution,” he said.

Oyebanji assured Adejugbe, the Ewi-in-Council and the market women of good governance that would transform Ekiti State.

“I appreciate all for trusting me with their votes on Saturday and I stand here today, assuring Ekiti people that I will not disappoint them.

“I will sustain the legacies of my predecessors, as well as build on them, to bring further development to our dear state,” he said.

Responding, Adejugbe commended the Governor-elect for his thoughtfulness and prayed God to endow him with wisdom and knowledge needed to succeed in office. (NAN)