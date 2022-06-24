A socio- political Organization, Conscience Alliance International (CAI) on Tuesday described the newly elected governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a tested and trusted politician who would fast track the advancement of the state and make it more virile.

The Director General of the organization, Mr. Wale Olaitan and it’s Director Of Media, Mr. Goke Butika who affirmed in a statement that, Oyebanji is a thorough bred politicians, expressed optimism that his governance would be exceptional in terms of administrative finesse and managerial capability.

They likened the governor elect to an inexplicable pillar of, transformation and light that would rapidly illuminate the length and breadth of the state with classical achievements in no distance time.

According to them,” Oyebanji is a man of dignity with impeccable characteristics of revolutionary strength that can stand the test of time and charged people of the state to have confidence in his ability they described as supersonic.

The association which stressed that,Conscience Alliance International is willing to partner with the Ekiti state Government and the Governor-elect to deplore its expertise in the development of Ekiti state and Nigeria as a whole, charged other stakeholders in the state to work hand in hand with his administration to make the state a second to none among other states in the country.

The Statement added that,” Conscience Alliance International wishes to congratulate the Governor-Elect of Ekiti state on his victory at the election held on Saturday 18th June, 2022. We identify with the Governor-Elect and All Progressive Congress.”

“ We equally congratulate the other parties who fought a good fight. We salute the Independent National Electorate Commission for their upright and good conduct of the election though there is room for improvement, we acknowledge that INEC improvement on the previous elections.”

“We also acknowledge the collaboration effort of YIAGA, INEC and the media houses especially Channel television to stream live the election results and thereby result in timely collation of election result and eventually declaration of the winner in record time.”

“Though with a few incidents reported, the security agents are to be acknowledged and we salute their professionalism especially the Police, NSCDC, DSS and other para- military organisations who were on ground to ensure free and fair election before, during and after the conduct of the exercise.”

“We encourage INEC, security agents, political parties, candidates and all relevant stakeholders to improve in the conduct of freer and fairer election in Osun state and by extension general election to produce the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023”.

The statement which stated that, the association is a group of Professionals Nigerians in Diaspora with ,membership across United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and other European countries,said its professionalism cut across medicine, Engineering, Law, media, teaching, Social science and Entrepreneurship.

socio- political Organization, Conscience Alliance International (CAI) on Tuesday described the newly elected governor of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as a tested and trusted politician who would fast track the advancement of the state and make it more virile.

The Director General of the organization, Mr. Wale Olaitan and it’s Director Of Media, Mr. Goke Butika who affirmed in a statement that, Oyebanji is a thorough bred politicians, expressed optimism that his governance would be exceptional in terms of administrative finesse and managerial capability.

They likened the governor elect to an inexplicable pillar of, transformation and light that would rapidly illuminate the length and breadth of the state with classical achievements in no distance time.

According to them,” Oyebanji is a man of dignity with impeccable characteristics of revolutionary strength that can stand the test of time and charged people of the state to have confidence in his ability they described as supersonic.

The association which stressed that,Conscience Alliance International is willing to partner with the Ekiti state Government and the Governor-elect to deplore its expertise in the development of Ekiti state and Nigeria as a whole, charged other stakeholders in the state to work hand in hand with his administration to make the state a second to none among other states in the country.

The Statement added that,” Conscience Alliance International wishes to congratulate the Governor-Elect of Ekiti state on his victory at the election held on Saturday 18th June, 2022. We identify with the Governor-Elect and All Progressive Congress.”

“ We equally congratulate the other parties who fought a good fight. We salute the Independent National Electorate Commission for their upright and good conduct of the election though there is room for improvement, we acknowledge that INEC improvement on the previous elections.”

“We also acknowledge the collaboration effort of YIAGA, INEC and the media houses especially Channel television to stream live the election results and thereby result in timely collation of election result and eventually declaration of the winner in record time.”

“Though with a few incidents reported, the security agents are to be acknowledged and we salute their professionalism especially the Police, NSCDC, DSS and other para- military organisations who were on ground to ensure free and fair election before, during and after the conduct of the exercise.”

“We encourage INEC, security agents, political parties, candidates and all relevant stakeholders to improve in the conduct of freer and fairer election in Osun state and by extension general election to produce the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023”.

The statement which stated that, the association is a group of Professionals Nigerians in Diaspora with ,membership across United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Sweden and other European countries,said its professionalism cut across medicine, Engineering, Law, media, teaching, Social science and Entrepreneurship.