Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has cautioned National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state against indulgence in indiscriminate sex and embarking on journeys without official permission.

Fayemi also warned them against vices including cultism, internet scams, drug peddling, kidnapping, prostitution and robbery.

The Governor’s message follows the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete, disclosing that the new corps members have been exposed to training that would enable them contribute meaningfully to national unity and development.

Okpongete reiterated the commitment of the scheme to executing development initiatives that would meet the needs of local communities across the country.

The Governor gave his message at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 orientation course at the NYSC Orientation Camp at Ise/Orun/Emure Ekiti on Monday.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, explained that the NYSC scheme has sustained the dream of its founding fathers in nation building, integration and unity.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, a total number of 1,979 corps members underwent the orientation course for three weeks before they were posted to their places of primary assignment.

While assuring of his administration preference for security of lives and properties, Fayemi urged the corps members to prioritise their security and welfare.

Fayemi said they should not hesitate to report strange movements in their area to security outfits and make use of security numbers at their service guide when in distress.

The Governor further charged them to the state to respect the traditions, values and norms of their host communities.

Fayemi stressed that respect for traditions of the host communities would prevent corps members from offending the sensibility of natives.

“I admonish you to shun every negative tendency such as cultism, thuggery, drug peddling, human trafficking, and any form of violence,” the Governor’s message stated as delivered by Deputy Governor Egbeyemi.

“Do not indulge in discriminate sex or frivolous journeys without permission from relevant authority.”

Commending services rendered by corps members in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, road safety, agriculture, drug law enforcement and fight against HIV/AIDS scourge and corruption, Fayemi pointed out that the scheme has had a positive impact in every part of the country.

He stressed that they be be focused and patriotic in rendering selfless services to the sustenance of peace, unity and development of Ekiti State and the country at large.

The Governor, who promised to reward outstanding performances, urged corps members to support government projects, policies and programmes geared at improving the plight of the masses.