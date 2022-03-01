From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has awarded more road projects to bring respite to the people and to boost social and economic activities with contractors expected to move to sight in a couple of days.

Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi said the construction and reconstruction of the roads were borne out of the government’s desire to consolidate the gains achieved in the last three years.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the deputy governor, who spoke on a live Yoruba language public accountability programme, SE E TI GBO, aired on six radio stations in the state on Tuesday, said work would commence on the road projects any moment from now.

He identified the projects concerned to include Itapa-Omu-Ijelu Road, Esure-Awo Road, Iropora-Epe-Ijero Road, Ikere-Ilawe Road, Ajebamidele-Omisanjana Road, Matthew-Odo Ado Road, Agric Olope-Matthew Road while work is ongoing on Oke Ila-Afao Road.

The deputy governor explained that the ongoing airport project has reached an advanced stage and will offer opportunities for air travel and marketing of farm produce to the global market on completion before the Fayemi Administration leaves office.

According to him, Governor Fayemi has leveraged his connection with development partners, local and foreign investors to transform Ekiti’s economy to make positive things happen in the state on over three years in office.

He explained that the 1,000 kilometres of rural roads and NEWMAP erosion projects were attracted to the state as a result of Fayemi’s interface with development partners to make life comfortable for the people of the state.

‘The governor is determined to make an impact in the lives of our people and that is why we are doing more road projects in the hinterland to complement the legacy projects earlier executed,’ Otunba Egbeyemi said.

He urged the people of the state to ensure the sustenance of good governance already entrenched by the Fayemi Administration by ensuring continuity in governance to make Ekiti an enviable state in Nigeria.

‘The new road projects awarded are Itapa-Omu-Ijelu Road, Esure-Awo Road, Iropora-Epe-Ijero, Ikere-Ilawe Road with their papers already out.

‘Also in Ado Ekiti, Ajabamidele-Omisanjana Road, Matthew-Odo Ado Road, the papers are out as well. Work is ongoing on Oke Ila-Afao Road while the work on the new Bus Terminal in Ado Ekiti is also going on to boost transportation.

‘The airport project has reached an advanced stage and our people will no longer go to Akure to catch flights. The airport when completed, will help in marketing our farm produce. When you get there now, you will see the pace of work.’

The deputy governor attributed the victory recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last weekend’s by-elections to its popularity and acceptability by Nigerians.

Responding to a question on APC’s chances in the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti and 2023 general elections, Otunba Egbeyemi expressed confidence that the party will continue to dominate the political space because it is still loved by Nigerians.

The deputy governor said the result of four by-elections conducted to fill vacant federal and state legislative seats with three of them going in favour of the APC was an indication that the party will sweep to victory in the forthcoming polls.

Otunba Egbeyemi explained that the fact that the APC is receiving new members from opposition parties on daily basis has further strengthened the party to consolidate its hold on power in Ekiti and Nigeria.

‘The chances of our party are very bright in the coming elections. You can see from four bye-elections held at the weekend, APC won three and lost only one. This is proof that the APC is still the most popular party in Nigeria,’ he stated.

‘Also, people are coming into our party from other parties every day. They are identifying with the APC on daily basis because of their belief that the party is the strongest election-winning platform.

‘In Ekiti, people appreciate the work being done by the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration and they will speak with their votes at the right time. They have tried two parties and they now know the difference.

‘People are aware of good things we are doing and they want the good governance to continue. Ekiti has moved forward from the position it was before we came in and this is due to the hard work of Governor Fayemi in touching all sectors not minding financial challenges.’