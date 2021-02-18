From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has ordered roadside traders in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, to relocate to approved markets.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole

explained that the directive was for the safety of the people from

avoidable accidents, improved hygiene in market places and to

forestall preventable outbreak of diseases.

He stressed that roadside trading is detrimental to the safety of both

sellers and buyers as well as constitutes environmental nuisance, noted that the practice also works against the collective plans

of the State for urban renewal and development.

He highlighted the disadvantages of roadside trading to include

avoidable accidents with attendant loss of lives, unhygienic market

environments with health hazards, unnecessary damage of roads,

needless traffic congestion, unkempt view and increase in crime rate.

Omole stated that the order was given after due consultations and in

agreement with the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe, adding that

government officials and a committee set up by the Ewi have been

going round to sensitize all stakeholders on the need to relocate to

new and existing markets within the metropolis.

The Commissioner, however, noted that the directive does not affect

traders in approved shops and stalls.

According to him, Maize sellers currently selling on the roads around

Oja Bisi are to move to Awedele market and Agric Olope, Yam sellers

along Irona to also move to Awedele and Agric Olope while fufu sellers

along Okesa market should immediately move to Ajowa market.

All wheelbarrow hawkers and used clothes sellers (Okrika) are to move

to Agric Olope, New shoes sellers to Awedele market, livestock

(Chickens, goats, pigs) to Adere market, soup ingredients to Awedele

market, fruits sellers to Awedele and Agric Olope markets while new

clothes sellers selling along Ado Streets should relocate to Awedele

and Oja Agric Olope markets.

He, however, stressed that all occupiers of Atikankan must vacate the

place and relocate to designated markets.

Stressing the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the

development of the State and the welfare of the people, Omole warned

that the directive would be strictly enforced without fear or favour

warning that erring traders would be made to face the wrath of the

law.

In his remarks, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe said the

decision to ban roadside trading is to forestall a repeat of the

disaster that occured in Iworoko community, when the driver of a

loaded trailer lost control and rammed into a market killing many people

and destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

Oba Adejugbe urged residents of Ado- Ekiti to obey the directive in the

interest of all stakeholders.