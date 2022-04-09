From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

One of the investment partners in Ekiti State, Fountain SPV has commended the Ekiti State Government for judiciously utilising both human capital and digital resources in the execution of the Cargo airport and the geospatial infrastructural development projects in the state.

One of the Directors of Fountain SPV, Mr. Tunbosun Falowo stated this in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, when he led a team on an assessment visit to some of the infrastructures that house hardwares and softwares for the execution of geospatial projects in the State.

The team visited the Geospatial Data Center, technical work station center, electronic file treatment center, capturing room, GIS office, data transmitter section, and GIS digital laboratory.

Falowo who had earlier visited the Ekiti airport project, expressed satisfaction with the quality of digital hardware and gadgets installed to drive the State Geographic Information System (GIS).

He said the state government had made significant progress on the projects and noted that the projects were carried out in line with agreed terms and should be completed within the time frame given to the consultants.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We met with the consultant working on those two projects. I think we are very much impressed with the work that has been executed so far.

“We believed that the project is being executed within the timeline and hopefully within the scope of time that has been agreed on. We believed that those projects would be fully executed and we are very much impressed with what we have seen so far.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Speaking during the exercise, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Geographic Information System and Coordinator, Ekiti State Geospatial Data Centre, Mr. Bode Ogunyemi explained to the team that the project when fully executed would enable digital storage of Ekiti data and transactions of government business electronically.

He added that the server that would accommodate all the data that would be generated in the course of the programme has been installed with the establishment of a technical workstation that would also ease the rigors of government transactions .

Speaking on the sustainability of the project, Mr Ogunyemi explained that a lot of internal staff who are majorly civil servants had been trained on how to manage GIS infrastructures and equipped with necessary gadgets like computer system, GIS productivity tool, GIS analysis tool, GIS management tool to be able to drive the project beyond the current administration.