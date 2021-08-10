From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government delegation on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the management and staff of Fresh 106.9 FM in Ado-Ekiti, over the death of its General Manager, Mr David Ajiboye, describing the news as a rude shock to government.

The State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon Akin Omole, led the team which comprised the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Chief Niyi Ojo, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Mr Kanmi Olatoye.

Omole described the late Ajiboye as a responsible young man who had interacted well with both the government and the people of the state in the course of discharging his duty.

According to him, Ajiboye was a highly cerebral and professional journalist who handled the station with high level of professionalism.

The Commissioner, who attested to the brilliance with which Ajiboye handled his duty as Head of the Station, described Fresh 106.9 FM, Ado-Ekiti as one of the best visionary and professional private radio stations in the state.

He charged the family and staff of the station to take solace in God and move on as an organization to ensure that the legacy the late General Manager craved for when he was alive was maintained.

“We are here to represent the government of Ekiti over the unfortunate incident that occurred yesterday. We want to say on behalf of the state government that we are deeply sorry for the sad occurrence. It came as a shock to all of us.

“It is so sad but we have to forge ahead and I pray that the Lord will give us the fortitude to bear the loss. The Lord will comfort the family and members of the organization. The best we can do to his memory is to also forge ahead and to ensure that the station does not die and the professionalism that he brought to the work should be sustained,” Omole said.

Responding, a senior member of staff of the organization, Mr Tope Oyinsan, expressed the station’s appreciation to Ekiti state government for the prompt visit. He described the late Ajiboye as someone whose hallmark was professionalism.

Oyinsan, however, assured that the legacy of excellence which the late General Manager left behind would be sustained in the organisation’s service to the good people of the state.

Ajiboye died on Sunday evening at a hospital in Ibadan after a brief illness that lasted few days.

A statement by a staff of Fresh FM, Ibadan, Nigeria, Mr Samson Akindele, disclosed that “Ajiboye was a foundation member of the music arm of Yinka Ayefele Limited as the Publicist to Yinka Ayefele and his Merry Makers Band.

“He was a prominent person who assisted Yinka Ayefele as a partner and later as a management staff member of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan from the ideation period to fruition in 2015.”

