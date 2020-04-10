Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has on Thursday, discharged the second index case in the state after he tested negative the second time for Coronavirus.

The patient who had been receiving treatment at the Ekiti State Infectious Disease Control Centre when he tested positive for the virus, was on Thursday, discharged from the centre.

Governor Fayemi who was full of joy, made the disclosure via his verified tweeter handle: @kfayemi at 10:16pm on April 09, 2020.

The governor’s tweet read: “Our second COVID-19 patient tested negative the second time and was discharged from our Infectious Disease Hospital today. While thanking our team for a job well done, the job is not finished,” he declared.

Fayemi, therefore, urged residents to maintain the restriction order in force and further observe precautionary measures stipulated on containment of the pandemic.