…Deputy Gov hails Fayemi, wife for empowerment initiative

Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiiti

Ekiti State Government has commenced the distribution of 3kg gas cylinders to 13,000 residents across the 16 Local Government Areas to ensure safer and more hygienic environment.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, disclosed that the scheme was a collaboration between the federal government and the state government.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, disclosed that beneficiaries trooped out in large numbers to collect the largesse at Ola Oluwa Muslim Grammar School, venue of the distribution exercise for Ado-Ekiti council area.

Egbeyemi who explained that a similar distribution exercise was carried out in March when 3,000 units were distributed said the gesture was part of the largesse designed to cushion the hardship being faced by the people.

The Deputy Governor who praised the Governor, Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi for their roles in facilitating the delivery of the units to Ekiti also noted that they could be used for commercial purposes to enhance economic empowerment of beneficiaries especially women.

Egbeyemi lauded the Governor and the First Lady for the vision and policy of coming out with initiatives for empowerment of youths, women and other segments of the population in Ekiti.

This, he said, would boost the economy at the grassroots and also reduce the risk of the use of firewood as a form of cooking with its attendant hazards for personal and commercial reasons.

Egbeyemi counselled the beneficiaries to use the gas cylinders properly and guard against explosion and prevent any form of fire disaster.

The Deputy Governor who observed the hardship being faced by the people all through COVID-19 period assured that the state government would not relent in the distribution of palliative packages to the people within the available resources.

Egbeyemi also disclosed that the state government would continue to collaborate with the federal government to execute policies that would help reduce hardship and boost the standard of living at the grassroots.

Speaking on some capital projects being carried out by the Fayemi administration, Egbeyemi said the ongoing agro cargo airport project would help create many job opportunities for citizens of the state.

He disclosed that letters of employment would soon be given to successful candidates who underwent examination and interview for jobs in the state civil service and teaching service.

Egbeyemi added that the youths of the state occupy a pride of place and government would continue to come out with initiatives to give them more empowerment to contribute to the local economy.

Some of the beneficiaries including Mrs. Jumoke Afolabi, Mrs. Adeola Adebayo and Mr. Tajudeen Babalola expressed their gratitude to federal and state governments for the largesse.

Speaking on the advantages of the cooking gas cylinders for domestic and commercial uses, they promised to properly utilise the facilities which they described as dividends of democracy.