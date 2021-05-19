From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Special Adviser to Ekiti State Governor, kayode Fayemi, on Labour Matters, Barr. Olaiya Kolawole, has called for calm in the state work force, saying that the government will not sack any worker in the state.

Kolawole, made the disclosure on Tuesday, while featuring on Sabenko, a Yoruba current affairs programme on Voice 89.9 FM, Ado-Ekiti.

He hinted that negotiation was on going with the labour leaders on the issue of the proposed suspension of minimum wage of workers.

Kolawole noted that the state government under the leadership of governor Kayode Fayemi is credible and committed to the welfare of workers.

He appealed to labour leaders to have a better understanding with the present government on their welfare and dialogue with government, saying we don’t pray what happened to workers in Kaduna State to also happen in Ekiti.

The programme also featured the Ekiti State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, who commended the state government in its resolve not to sack workers.

The NLC Chairman, however, urged the state government on the need to have other sources of generating income for the state instead of the proposed withdrawal of minimum wage of the workers.

It would be recalled that based on the current economic situation in the country, the Ekiti State stakeholders, had a fortnight ago, agreed with the state government on measures to cut down on government spending as a way of bailing the state out of the current economic challenges occasioned by the downturn in global economy.