From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State govt has ordered the immediate rehabilitation of schools recently damaged by rainstorm at Erimope-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state.

Prof. Akinwumi, Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) gave the directive on Thursday during an on-the-spot

assessment of the damaged school buildings.

The schools include St. Jude

Catholic Public Primary School and A.U.D Primary School at Erimope-Ekiti

The chairman who directed the Board’s physical planning department to immediately commence rehabilitation works on the affected schools without delay, explained that the order became necessary to guarantee the safety of lives of the pupils and teachers in the schools.

Akinwumi expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the

natural disaster that reportedly destroyed over 50 houses in the

community.

He, however, stressed the importance of planting trees to protect the

environment from such disasters.

Akinwumi reiterated the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the

provision of a conducive teaching and learning environment in all

public schools in the state.

He assured that government would leave no stone unturned at ensuring the provision of necessary infrastructure in public schools in the state.

He noted that all the dilapidated structures in public schools in the

State were currently being pulled down towards ensuring the safety of

lives of both teachers and pupils.