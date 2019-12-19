The Ekiti Government, on Thursday, assured trade union leaders in the state that government would implement the minimum wage for civil servants, as agreed by the negotiation committee.

The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Labour Matters, Mr Oluyemi Esan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, that workers should expect a better deal from government in 2020.

“Since the governor has approved the composition of the negotiation committee, the next thing is for the committee to begin negotiation within soonest and he promised to implement the outcome to the letter”.

‎The governor’s aide stated that the state Head of Service (HoS), Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, had proposed regular meetings with the trade unions to build a stronger relationship between labour and government.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Kolapo Olatunde; Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Olusola Adigun and Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) Mr Kayode Fatomiluyi, corroborated the governor’s aide in the same development. NAN.

They lauded the state governor for initiating the meeting, saying it would ‎bridge the communication gap between labour and government. (NAN)