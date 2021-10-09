The Ekiti Government, on Friday, presented the Staff of Office and appointment letter to Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, the Olukere of Odo-Oja, Ikere-Ekiti.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, represented by his deputy Bisi Egbeymi, urged the traditional ruler to promote unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence among his subjects.

Fayemi said the recognition of Oba Obasoyin is sequel to the recommendation as contained in the report of Justice Jide Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission set up to look into some contentious traditional issues in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had earlier, in a statement signed by Mr Adegboyega Morakinyo, Executive Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Matters, approved autonomy for the Odo-Oja community.

The government also recognised the Olukere Obaship status.

Fayemi urged the new oba to use his offices to ensure the growth, progress and socio-economic development of Odo-Oja.

“The recognition was sequel to the memorandum presented by Odo-Oja people requesting autonomy for the Olukere and his territory.

“The commission found merit in the application and further affirmed the eligibility of the Odo-Oja community to be recognised as an autonomous town and its traditional head as Oba,” he said.

Oba Obasoyin, in his acceptance speech, thanked Fayemi for the honour done him and the community.

He thanked he people, who have been part of the struggle for self autonomy for the community, for their dedication, commitment and steadfastness.

“I humbly accept the position bestowed on me today. I prayed God to be my guide and not to misuse the position that was made possible today.

“I thanked the government and I promise to abide by the rules and regulations in Ekiti State,” he said.

The event was witnessed by sons and daughters of Ikere community, religious leaders and Ekiti State Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua.

Political office holders from the community, as well as former commissioners, were also in attendance. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .